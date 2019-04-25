Turkey's central bank says it will maintain tight policy stance

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank has decided to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until the inflation outlook displays a significant improvement, it said on Thursday, as it kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 24 percent.

“Higher food and import prices and the elevated course of inflation expectations point to continued risks to price stability,” the central bank said.

Turkey’s lira currency has weakened 10 percent this year, extending 2018’s near 30 percent slide against the dollar, as concerns persist about relations with the United States and political influence on monetary policy. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans)