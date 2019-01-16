Turkey's central bank says will tighten further if needed

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will tighten monetary policy further if needed, it said on Wednesday, as it kept its benchmark interest rate steady following a decline in inflation from a 15-year peak.

The central bank will closely monitor factors affecting inflation and “if needed, further monetary tightening will be delivered,” it said in a statement.

The lira weakened nearly 30 percent against the dollar last year, having rebounded partially as strains in relations with the United States eased and after the central bank raised rates by 6.25 percentage points in September.

Concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over monetary policy have also driven the weakness in the lira, which has resumed its declines this year. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans)