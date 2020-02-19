Turkish cenbank: decided on more measured cut considering inflation factors

ISTANBUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday it decided to make “a more measured” cut in its key rate considering all factors affecting the inflation outlook, lowering its policy rate by 50 basis points.

“Developments in inflation expectations, domestic demand conditions and producer prices have contributed to a mild trend in core inflation indicators,” the bank said in a statement after its monetary policy meeting.

The central bank lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate to 10.75% from 11.25%. It has aggressively eased policy since July, when the rate stood at 24%. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)