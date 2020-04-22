Turkish cenbank says downside risks on year-end inflation projection

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday it considered that risks on the year-end inflation projection are on the downside as it cut its key interest rate by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points.

In a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting, it said that despite recent lira depreciation a continued sharp decline in international commodity prices, especially crude oil and metal prices, affected the inflation outlook favourably. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)