Bonds News
December 9, 2019 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish central bank: required reserve changes to channel loans to production sectors

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Monday that its recent changes to required reserve regulations aim to channel loan supply to production-oriented sectors rather than consumption-oriented ones.

The regulations will encourage long-term commercial loans that have a strong relation with production and investment, and long-term housing loans that have a weak relation with imports, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank on Monday lowered the reference values it uses to determine required reserve ratios for banks, while it introduced a consumer price index adjustment and other changes to loan growth calculations. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below