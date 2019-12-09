Turkish central bank: required reserve changes to channel loans to production sectors

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Monday that its recent changes to required reserve regulations aim to channel loan supply to production-oriented sectors rather than consumption-oriented ones.

The regulations will encourage long-term commercial loans that have a strong relation with production and investment, and long-term housing loans that have a weak relation with imports, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank on Monday lowered the reference values it uses to determine required reserve ratios for banks, while it introduced a consumer price index adjustment and other changes to loan growth calculations. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)