Turkish central bank says to continue all available instruments for price stability objective

ANKARA, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday that it would continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of its price stability objective, after the plunging lira prompted the bank to raise its late liquidity window by 300 basis points.

In a statement following an emergency monetary policy meeting, the central bank said the committee had decided to implement a strong monetary tightening to support price stability, and added that a tight stance in monetary policy would be maintained decisively until the inflation outlook displayed a significant improvement.

It said any new data or information may lead the monetary policy committee to revise its stance. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)