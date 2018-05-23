FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 23, 2018 / 4:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish central bank says to continue all available instruments for price stability objective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday that it would continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of its price stability objective, after the plunging lira prompted the bank to raise its late liquidity window by 300 basis points.

In a statement following an emergency monetary policy meeting, the central bank said the committee had decided to implement a strong monetary tightening to support price stability, and added that a tight stance in monetary policy would be maintained decisively until the inflation outlook displayed a significant improvement.

It said any new data or information may lead the monetary policy committee to revise its stance. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.