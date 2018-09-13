FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 13, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish central bank says to keep policy tight, after hiking rates 625 basis points

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank decided to implement strong monetary tightening to support price stability, it said on Thursday, as it raised interest rates by 625 basis points in the face of a spike in inflation and a slump in the lira.

“If needed, further monetary tightening will be delivered,” the bank said in a statement.

The lira had lost 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year, hit by concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over monetary policy and, more recently, a diplomatic spat between Turkey and the United States. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.