Market News
May 2, 2019 / 1:56 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Turkish central bank's lira-gold swap market to total 100 tonnes -bankers

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 2 (Reuters) - The total unmatured swap purchase amount will be 100 tonnes in the Turkish central bank’s new lira-for-gold swap market, according to a letter it sent to lenders, bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

The central bank will start the swap transactions on May 6 and the transactions will have one week maturity, the bankers added. The central bank did not immediately respond to a request to comment. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below