Turkish central bank's lira-gold swap market to total 100 tonnes -bankers

ANKARA, May 2 (Reuters) - The total unmatured swap purchase amount will be 100 tonnes in the Turkish central bank’s new lira-for-gold swap market, according to a letter it sent to lenders, bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

The central bank will start the swap transactions on May 6 and the transactions will have one week maturity, the bankers added. The central bank did not immediately respond to a request to comment. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)