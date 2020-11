FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Friday that it raised the interest rate in the lira-for-forex swap market to 15% from 13.25%, a day after it hiked its main policy rate to the same level.

The bank also hiked the interest in the lira for gold swap market to 15%.