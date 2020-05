ISTANBUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank has increased the limit on forex to lira swap auctions to 50% of the banks’ forex market transaction limit from 40% previously, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Lenders had been notified of the new regulation, which will come into effect May 27, it added. The central bank had raised the limit to 40% earlier this month. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)