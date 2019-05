ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it set the lira interest rate in forex for lira swap transactions at 24%, down from 25.5% a day earlier.

The central bank had suspended one-week repo auctions earlier in May, a move that would gradually raise the average cost of funding to 25.5%, from its key policy rate of 24%. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)