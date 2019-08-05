Turkish central bank to hold 1-, 3-, 6-month swap transactions

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Monday it will hold lira swap transactions with 1-, 3-, and 6-month maturities via the traditional auction method.

The bank currently holds 1-week swap transactions via a quotation method. The details will be announced on the days of auction at 0700 GMT, it said.

The limit for quotation and auction methods will be within the total limit currently set for transactions carried out via quotation method, it said. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)