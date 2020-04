ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank has raised forex-lira swap market transaction limits to 30% of foreign exchange market transaction limits from 20% previously, two bankers told Reuters on Wednesday.

They said that the increase, which came after the BDDK banking watchdog imposed limits on swaps abroad, would amount to a volume of some $5 billion of such transactions. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler)