FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 17, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish cenbank to allow gold for forex, location swap deals - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank will allow gold for foreign exchange and location swap deals in order to provide physical gold transactions at its Istanbul and Ankara branches, a document sent by central bank to Turkish banks said.

The central bank will use the spot gold price in international markets for its swap deals, which will be made through its accounts in the Bank of England (BoE), the document, seen by Reuters, said. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.