ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday it has opened a foreign-exchange gold swap market aimed at increasing banks’ efficiency in liquidity management.

The transactions will be conducted by both sell and buy sides via quotation method, the bank said, adding that operations will begin on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)