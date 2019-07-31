Leaving behind lira volatility boosts economic optimism - Turkish cenbank governor

ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank’s outlook for the economy is more optimistic for 2020 as the country leaves behind the impacts of lira volatility, governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday.

Uysal also said he expects policies to support the lira, reduce inflation and therefore weaken the dollarisation trend in the banking sector.

At a news conference to announce the quarterly inflation report, he added that the central bank is determined to increase its reserves and that it may use different tools to do so.