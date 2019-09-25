Turkey central bank chief says has 'front loaded' policy steps

ANKARA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s central bank on Wednesday described recent policy steps as “front loaded,” after the bank slashed its key interest rate by 750 basis points in less than two months.
Governor Murat Uysal, addressing an industry forum in Ankara, said the central bank must maintain its “cautious” stance even while he predicted a continued drop in inflation and a moderate recovery for Turkey’s economy.
