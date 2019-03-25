Turkey central bank says to use all instruments to maintain price stability

ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Monday it will use all monetary policy and liquidity management instruments to maintain price stability if deemed necessary, as it closely monitors fluctuations and unhealthy price formations after the lira plunged on Friday.

The bank said recent fluctuations in gross reserves were driven by ordinary transactions and periodic factors, and there were no unforeseen incidents, adding that it was decisive about its policy towards reinforcing its reserves.