August 29, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Turkey's cenbank governor says inflation continues to improve

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The improvement in Turkey’s inflation outlook continues, the central bank’s Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday, adding that a cautious monetary policy stance will be maintained.

In a presentation to the Turkish Banks Association (TBB) published by the central bank, Uysal said the economic recovery continued in the second quarter.

A cautious policy stance is needed for the fall in inflation to be in line with the bank’s targets, he added. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

