July 9, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Turkey's president to appoint cenbank governor for five years - Erdogan adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank governor will be appointed directly by the president for a five-year term, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, after a decree appeared to cause uncertainty over the appointment of the country’s chief banker.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey removed a clause that stipulated a five-year term for the central bank governor, issuing an emergency decree shortly before Erdogan took oath for his new presidential term.

“The principles and lengths of the appointments of the central bank governor and similar senior administrators will be regulated in a separate decree that will be published later tonight,” Cemil Ertem said on Twitter. “The central bank governor is appointed directly by the president for five years. That is certain.’ (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
