Turkish cenbank raises interest rate paid on lira required reserves - bankers

ANKARA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank is raising the interest rate paid on lira required reserves to 13 percent from 7 percent as of Sept. 21, bankers said on Tuesday, citing a statement sent to lenders by the central bank.

They said the decision would encourage banks to hold required reserves in lira. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 6.25 percentage points last Thursday, the latest in a series of steps to support the lira. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)