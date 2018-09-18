FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 18, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish cenbank raises interest rate paid on lira required reserves - bankers

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank is raising the interest rate paid on lira required reserves to 13 percent from 7 percent as of Sept. 21, bankers said on Tuesday, citing a statement sent to lenders by the central bank.

They said the decision would encourage banks to hold required reserves in lira. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 6.25 percentage points last Thursday, the latest in a series of steps to support the lira. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.