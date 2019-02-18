Turkish cenbank required reserves move to release some $3 bln liquidity - bankers

ANKARA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank decision at the weekend to lower lira required reserves will release 3.3 billion lira ($624 million) and $2.3 billion of liquidity in the banking system, bankers said on Monday.

In Saturday’s Official Gazette, the bank said reserve ratios were reduced by 100 basis points for deposits and participation funds with maturities up to one year and for other liabilities with maturities up to, and including, three years. ($1 = 5.2871 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)