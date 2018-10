ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The foreign exchange pass-through effect has dominated inflation, Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday, a day after consumer prices surged nearly 25 percent in September to hit their highest point in 15 years.

In its monthly price developments report, the central bank also said producer inflation rose on the back of an increase in the cost of energy and intermediary goods. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)