Turkish cenbank says required reserves framework will boost credit growth

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s credit growth is expected to become widespread as a result of its required reserves framework, as well as favourable economic conditions, Turkey’s central bank said on Friday.

In its financial stability report, the bank said the banking watchdog’s decision on NPL classifications may slightly affect the sector’s capital adequacy ratio but it is expected to maintain robust capital structure. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Birsen Altayli Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)