Turkish central bank extends liquidity facility to primary dealers

ISTANBUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Monday it will extend a liquidity facility to its primary dealer banks to support market functioning and policy effectiveness, with an interest rate set at 23%, below its 24% policy rate.

The central bank said the facility will be limited in part by the amount of domestic government debt securities purchased by the banks through treasury auctions. The facility will be used through overnight repo transactions, it added. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)