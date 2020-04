ISTANBUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank increased limits on lira-to-forex swaps by banks to 30% of their foreign exchange market transactions from the previous 20%, according to a statement sent to banks by the central bank.

The amendment in the limit will bring an increase of about $5 billion in lira-to-forex transactions, according to two bankers. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)