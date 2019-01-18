Turkish central bank says began transfer $6.3 bln profit to shareholders

ISTANBUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Friday that it had begun the transfer of 33.7 billion lira ($6.30 billion) worth of dividends to shareholders.

The announcement came after the bank held its annual general meeting on Friday, three months earlier than usual.

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said last week the bank would transfer 37 billion lira ($6.7 billion) in profit to the treasury, in a move aimed at providing liquidity to the market faster. ($1 = 5.3510 liras) (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)