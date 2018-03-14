FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 11:23 AM / in 12 hours

Turkish central bank says further monetary tightening to be delivered if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank said on Wednesday it will carry out additional monetary tightening if necessary as it closely monitors inflation expectations, pricing behaviour and other factors affecting inflation.

“Current elevated levels of inflation and inflation expectations continue to pose risks to the pricing behaviour. Underlying trend indicators display inertia and core inflation remains elevated,” the bank said in the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting.

Last week, the bank kept interest rates steady and said it would keep policy tight until price pressures eased, signalling its intention to rein in inflation against a complex political backdrop. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Daren Butler)

