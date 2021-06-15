Turkish central bank says larger swap agreement with China recorded in accounts

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - An enlarged swap agreement with China has been recorded on the accounts of Turkey’s central bank, the bank said on Tuesday, in line with an announcement made two days earlier by President Tayyip Erdogan.

In a statement, the central bank said its swap agreement with China had been increased by 35.1 billion lira ($4.10 billion) and 23 billion Chinese yuan, to facilitate bilateral trade and to support financial stability.

On Sunday, Erdogan announced that Turkey’s central bank had agreed with China to increase the currency swap facility to $6 billion from $2.4 billion. ($1 = 8.5520 liras) (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Jonathan Oatis)