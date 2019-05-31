Turkish central bank says latest data shows continued rebalancing

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday that the latest indicators suggest the rebalancing process in the economy is continuing and the current account balance is expected to improve further with increased exports.

In its twice-yearly financial stability report, the bank said loan growth was registering a mild recovery and the banking sector’s capital adequacy and liquid asset levels support the sector’s resilience against risks. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)