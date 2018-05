ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Wednesday it was closely monitoring unhealthy price formations in markets and necessary steps will be taken, also considering the impact of these developments on the inflation outlook.

It released the statement after the lira weakened to a record low of 4.5 against the dollar. After the statement the lira firmed as far as 4.4410 and stood at 4.4651 at 1007 GMT. (Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)