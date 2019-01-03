Turkish central bank to hold extraordinary general meeting on Jan 18

ANKARA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank will hold an extraordinary general assembly meeting on Jan. 18 to seek approval for a change in its articles of association, it said in a statement.

Under the proposed change set out in the statement, the bank’s annual general assembly meetings will be held within three months of the end of its accounting period. Previously the article stated the meetings were to be held in April.

It was not immediately clear why it was making the change in the article. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)