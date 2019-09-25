UPDATE 1-Turkish central bank has 'front loaded' policy steps, chief says

(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s central bank on Wednesday described recent policy steps as “front loaded,” after the bank slashed its key interest rate by 750 basis points in less than two months.

Governor Murat Uysal, addressing an industry forum in Ankara, said the central bank must maintain its “cautious” stance even while he predicted a continued drop in inflation and a moderate recovery for Turkey’s economy.

“We chose to use a significant part of the room to manoeuvre in monetary policy in July and September in a front-loaded way,” he said in a speech.

“When we made this decision, we targeted a monetary policy stance that would be largely in line with the targeted disinflation path. We evaluate that the current monetary policy stance is supporting the fall in inflation,” he added.

A currency crisis last year sent inflation soaring, tipped the economy into recession and prompted the central bank to hike rates to 24%. Inflation has since dipped, and the bank began in late July cutting rates to 16.5%, with analysts expecting more easing before year end.

Uysal said leading indicators pointed to a continuation in the recovery in economic activity and a rebalancing in the second half of the year. The country’s risk premium and financial volatility should also fall, he said.

The lira, which tumbled nearly 30% last year, was a bit firmer at 5.6820 against the dollar after Uysal’s comments. (Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)