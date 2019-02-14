UPDATE 1-Turkish central bank may take liquidity steps, governor says

(Adds details, background)

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank governor suggested on Thursday the bank may take measures to ease liquidity, but that should not be read as a change in the tight monetary policy that it will maintain until it sees a clear decline in inflation.

Turkish inflation has been persistently high since a lira selloff last year, and remained above 20 percent in January. But it has held below the policy rate, which the bank has kept at 24 percent since September. Economists expect no change in benchmark borrowing costs through to mid-year.

“Considering the periodic conditions, liquidity steps could be taken with the aim of contributing to financial stability,” Cetinkaya told an interview with state-owned Anadolu news agency.

“These tools and steps taken do not bear a direct signal regarding the monetary policy stance.”

Cetinkaya did not spell out what measures the bank might take, but said last year’s liquidity and reserve requirement measures had helped ease market volatility.

Last year, the central bank decreased required reserves for Turkish banks and provided lira and forex liquidity.

The lira sell-off was sparked by concerns over the independence of the central bank, which President Tayyip Erdogan - a self-declared confessed enemy of interest rates - has put under pressure to lower borrowing costs.

The manager of a Istanbul-based bank’s forex department expressed scepticism over Cetinkaya’s comments.

“We will have to see what easing liquidity measures can be taken without disrupting financial stability.”

Cetinkaya said the decisive stance regarding monetary policy was in support of balanced growth, which he said an improving current account balance would contribute to.

Turkey's current account, another major concern among investors, narrowed significantly in 2018 to $27.63 billion from $47.4 billion in 2017.