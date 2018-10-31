FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey cenbank will maintain tight policy for a long time, Cetinkaya says

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will maintain its tight monetary policy for a long time, governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday, adding that recently released data show a rebalancing trend in the economy has become more noticeable.

In a presentation of the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Cetinkaya said improvement in the current account continues. He said that inflation expectations were based on the assumption that there would be no further fall in global risk appetite.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans

