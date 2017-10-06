Airbus submitted best bid in Turkish satellite tender - minister

ISTANBUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Airbus has submitted the best bid in a tender to build Turkish satellites, Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Friday.

Turkey continues to negotiate with Airbus on the planned Turksat 5A and 5B satellites, and aims to sign an agreement in October, Arslan said in a television interview with state-owned Anadolu Agency.

“We aim to launch Turksat 5A in 2020 and 5B in 2021,” he said, adding that Airbus also submitted bid for the Turksat 6A satellite.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric and Canada’s MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates also submitted bids in the tender, Arslan said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)