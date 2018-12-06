Basic Materials
December 6, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Erdogan says Turkey will hold Kanal Istanbul tender next year

ANKARA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will hold a tender for the construction of a 45-km shipping canal running parallel to the Bosphorus, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, despite a government freeze on new investments as it reins in spending.

“The Kanal Istanbul has been delayed too much. We will hold a tender for it in 2019 and start the process,” Erdogan told a meeting of his AK Party in Ankara.

Earlier this year, Erdogan had said his government would not consider news investments, casting doubt on the $16 billion plan. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

