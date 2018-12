ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Turkish high speed train crashed into an overpass and two carriages toppled over in Ankara, CNN Turk said on Thursday, adding there were casualties.

Video footage showed emergency workers at the scene, where carriages were trapped beneath the mangled metal wreckage of an overpass. The train was travelling between the capital, Ankara, and the central Turkish province of Konya, the broadcaster said. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)