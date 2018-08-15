Turkey's Akbank CEO says banks remain strong, measures working

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector remains strong and liquid and the measures taken to support the market and the ailing lira have started to have an impact, the chief executive of Turkey’s Akbank said on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Hakan Binbasgil said there was no withdrawal of deposits and the capital adequacy ratio of the banking sector was at around 16.3 percent at the end of June, far above legal limits. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)