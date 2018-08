LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that Turkey will not compromise on fiscal discipline and reducing inflation is a top priority.

Albayrak told a conference call that Turkey was not a highly leveraged country and debt stood at 137 pct of GDP in the first quarter of 2018. All ministries have a mandate for ambitious savings, he added, and investment portfolios will be reviewed. (Reporting by London newsroom)