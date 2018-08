LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkey is not expecting any fines against state-owned Halkbank, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

A former Halkbank executive was convicted by a U.S. court in January of helping evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Albayrak also told investors on a conference call that monetary policy was not enough to fight inflation, and a coordinated, well-balanced approach between monetary and fiscal policy was needed. (Reporting by London newsroom)