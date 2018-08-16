FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Albayrak says will navigate through U.S. sanctions with other partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A lot of countries across the globe are facing the problem of U.S. sanctions and the response to that should be a coordinated one, Turkish finance minister Berat Albayrak told an investor conference call on Thursday.

Speaking to around 6,000 investors in his first such call since being appointed to the cabinet in July, Albayrak, who is also Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, said Turkey will navigate this period of U.S. sanctions with other parties such as Germany, Russia and China. (Reporting by London newsroom)

