September 20, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Turkish lira eases as finance minister announces economic plan

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened against the dollar on Thursday as Finance Minister Berat Albayrak unveiled the government’s medium-term economic programme, having initially firmed after the presentation showed lower growth forecasts.

The lira stood at 6.27 to the dollar at 0856 GMT, easing from around 6.2 before the presentation and compared with Wednesday’s close of 6.2541. Albayrak’s presentation showed revised targets for economic data including inflation, GDP growth and current account. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Daren Butler)

