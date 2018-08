LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday Turkey won’t hesitate to provide support to the banking sector, which was capable of managing current volatility, and there has not been major deposit flow from banks lately.

In a conference call with investors, Albayrak said Turkey had already taken measures to curb forex funding and corporates are in a comfortable position to meet short-term liabilities. (Reporting by London newsroom)