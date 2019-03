ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkish banks have fulfilled their obligations in the London swap market in recent days, two senior bankers said, adding it was not true that they had only started providing liquidity on Thursday.

They were speaking after a senior official said earlier on Thursday banks had started providing lira to the London market again. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)