UPDATE 1-Trade in Turkish bank stocks restarts after suspension

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Trading of shares in three leading Turkish banks has been restarted after an automatic suspension earlier on Monday when they tumbled more than 11 percent following the Turkish lira’s plunge to a new low, the Istanbul stock exchange said.

Trading in Yapi Kredi, Akbank and Isbank were halted by circuit breaker after heavy selling by investors concerned about the economy and financial stability.

The lira currency hit a new record low of 7.24 against U.S. dollar overnight. Last week, investment bank Goldman Sachs warned further lira weakness could largely erode Turkish banks’ excess capital and identified Yapi Kredi as having the weakest capital buffer.

Shares in Halkbank, whose former deputy general manager was convicted in January in the United States of evading Washington’s sanctions on Iran, traded down 10 percent, while the Borsa Istanbul banking index was down 11 percent.

