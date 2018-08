ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog on Friday said it would broaden limits on banks’ forex swap transactions to include lira forward and option-type derivative transactions.

The BDDK on Wednesday cut the limit for Turkish banks’ forex swap, spot and forward transactions with foreign banks to 25 percent of a bank’s equity. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)