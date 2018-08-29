FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 29, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish sovereign dollar bonds fall after Moody's warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the Turkish government fell across the curve on Wednesday after ratings agency Moody’s downgraded 20 Turkish financial institutions, citing an increased risk of a deterioration in funding.

Turkey’s 2043 Eurobond fell 1 cent to 68.22 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb, and the 2045 issue fell 1.1 cent to 80.77 cents.

In another sign of deterioration, Turkey’s economic confidence index fell 9 percent month-on-month to 83.9 points in August, its lowest since March 2009.

Reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.