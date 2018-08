LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday the government will see certain expenditure cuts and the revenue side was showing positive performance.

In a conference call with investors, Albayrak said he expected a 6 billion lira ($1.04 billion) primary surplus for the end of this year. ($1 = 5.7711 liras) (Reporting by London newsroom)