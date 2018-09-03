FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 3, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish central bank vows to "adjust" monetary policy in line with inflation outlook

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Monday said the recent developments in the inflation outlook showed “significant risks” to price stability and said it would adjust its monetary stance at its upcoming meeting on Sept.13 in line with the latest view.

Turkish inflation came above expectations in August, surging 18 percent and touching its highest level since December 2003.

“The central bank will take the necessary actions to support price stability,” it said a statement released shortly after the inflation figures.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.