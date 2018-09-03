Turkish central bank vows to "adjust" monetary policy in line with inflation outlook

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Monday said the recent developments in the inflation outlook showed “significant risks” to price stability and said it would adjust its monetary stance at its upcoming meeting on Sept.13 in line with the latest view.

Turkish inflation came above expectations in August, surging 18 percent and touching its highest level since December 2003.

“The central bank will take the necessary actions to support price stability,” it said a statement released shortly after the inflation figures.